SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village is debuting its first Holiday Shoppes this Friday, which will run weekends and Christmas week, until Dec. 31.
Thirty small businesses will set up shop for this six-week, open-air market to sell products ranging from jewelry, clothing, home décor and sweet treats.
The market opens Thursdays and Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. It’s open daily the week leading up to Christmas.
Tuscan Village has hosted other holiday markets, but this will be the first time small businesses will have permanent “storefronts” for the market’s duration.
“Small businesses bring the community together,” said Tuscan Brands Director of Communications Rina Peselman. “This is an opportunity for the community to get together and focus on those businesses.”
The Village has built two long structures with a peaked roof that will house vendors on both sides.
These three-sided market stalls allow each vendor, artist and craftsman the chance to customize their space to reflect their brand and products.
Vendors have gotten creative decorating stalls with everything from wallpaper, pink paint and French-style doors.
Peselman said they wanted to bring the essence of Italian holidays to Tuscan Village.
“We were inspired by European markets that you can see in Italy during the festive season with people gathering, strolling, shopping, eating and having a merry time,” she said.
The seasonal structures will give the businesses an outlet to interact with consumers in one central location during the season instead of traveling or through e-commerce only.
Some of the local businesses include a Derry kettle corn vendor, handcrafted bracelets from a Haverhill small business and original art and designs from a Derry artist.
In addition to the new shopping experience, there will also be a heated tent where shoppers can enjoy festive food and drinks and listen to live music.
