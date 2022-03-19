LONDONDERRY -- Two people were arrested on Saturday after a car chase on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire. After their arrest, an eight-month old baby was found in the back seat. None of the occupants of the car were injured, but an ambulance was called to check on the health of the baby.
Police identified the driver of the car as Travis Tillman, 20, of Lowell, and the passenger as identified Hailey Dorr, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire. Tillman was charged with disobeying an officer, felony reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless operation, two counts of felony criminal restraint, and operating with a suspended license.
Tillman was released on bail while Dorr was arrested for an unassociated warrant and later released.
The chase began when troopers noticed a car behaving erratically on I-93 northbound in Londonderry. The vehicle then crossed the grassy median to take exit five, according to a New Hampshire State Police press release.
They pursued the vehicle and caught up to it. The car briefly stopped and then took off again, this time down 93 southbound, followed by troopers. During the pursuit, “the vehicle continued to operate erratically, swerving all over the road." Items were also reported to have been thrown out the vehicle while it was traveling on the highway.
Salem Police officers were able to deploy spikes which deflated three of the car's tires. The vehicle then took exit 2 onto Pelham Road where it continued for about a mile until it turned onto a dead-end road. The car stopped there and the occupants were taken into custody without further incident.
The New Hampshire police ask that if anyone has any information on the incident to contact Trooper Luan Sanches via email at: Luan.G.Sanches@DOS.NH.GOV