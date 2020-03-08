DANVILLE — There are two seats up for election on the Danville Board of Selectmen. Scott Borucki, the current chairman, is the only incumbent. Dottie Billbrough and Steven Woitkun are also running for a three-year term on the board.
Voters will pick these and other candidates at the polls on March 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Dottie Billbrough, Age not given
Occupation: Retired library director, retired lieutenant paramedic
Family: Married with children
Education: Associate's degree in paramedic medicine and state of New Hampshire certification in library techniques
Elected experience: None
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
Need for a new police station, control of budgets and cooperation among town departments.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I have lived in town for over 60 years giving me a unique perspective based on past history. Having worked in the town library for more than 50 years I have a close bond with library patrons who have shared their thoughts concerning the future of our town.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Require strict adherence to the right-to-know law and continued open and televised Board of Selectmen meetings.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No
Scott Borucki, 48
Occupation: Field operations manager
Family: Wife Donna, son Samuel, 12, and stepson, Casey, 29.
Elected experience: Elected to the Board of Selectman in 2017. Current chairman since 2018. Ex officio member of the Planning Board. Cable Committee member.
Incumbent: Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
The town desperately needs an adequate station for the Police Department. We have rising costs for waste disposal and recycling. I believe we will face some staffing issues this year.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
While I’m seated at the table, I always push my personal feelings aside, listen to ideas presented and remain objective. I generally remain calm and take a pragmatic approach to issues. My position as operations manager has given me the tools and discipline to manage effectively.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I believe our town is ahead of the curve in being as transparent as possible. Meetings are recorded and on Livestream. As the current chairman I have always allowed public comment during meetings. I advocate for the townspeople to pay attention and get involved.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Steven J. Woitkun, 64
Occupation: Danville fire chief
Family: Wife Corinne, daughter Ashley, son Steven M.
Education: Central Catholic High School, Essex Tech.
Elected experience: Fire Ward, Planning Board, two-term state representative
Incumbent: No
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
To handle growth responsibly and provide services to residents in a cost efficient manner.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I am the best person to address those issue through my experience as fire chief. I manage the largest department with 30 employees and over $3 million worth of equipment. For the last 15 years we have come in under budget every year and remained Danville's No. 1 service organization. The residents trust us to provide the best service at a reasonable cost.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
To make town government more transparent and accessible I am just a phone call away to deal with any issues a citizen may have and also the selectmen's meeting has a delegate session so any citizen can bring forward their concerns.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties?
I do not feel it is a conflict my being fire chief, but I will abstain from any votes that concern the Fire Department. I also plan to retire as fire chief Dec. 31, 2021.