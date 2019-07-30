KINGSTON, N.H. — Two people are dead after a crash in Kingston late Monday night, according to New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office.
Just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, police and firefighters found a car on fire near 75 New Boston Road.
It had hit a tree, according to the fire marshal. The fire spread to a nearby garage, according to the fire marshal.
The two people in the car died in the blaze, and are being taken to Concord Hospital for an autopsy Tuesday afternoon by the Office of the State Medical Examiner, according to the fire marshal.
The victims have not been positively identified pending the autopsies.
Any further inquiries can be directed to the State Fire Marshal’s Office – Bureau of Investigations, Investigator Shana Clark at 603-223-4289.