LONDONDERRY — Two incumbent town councilors, along with two challengers, make up the field hoping to win the two open Town Council positions in the election March 10.
Incumbents Joe Green and Ted Combes go up against Ronald Dunn and Debra Paul for the open spots for three-year terms.
Paul did not respond to numerous requests for a profile.
Name: Ted Combes
Age: 33
Occupation: Construction management
Family: Wife Kara, parents George and Cindy Combes, also Londonderry residents; siblings Dan, Bridget and Mitch
Education: Southern New Hampshire University, MBA, and Suffolk University, BA in business management
Elected experience: Town Council, three years; Budget Committee, three years
Incumbent? Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the town of Londonderry?
The most challenging issue right now is managing the growing town with the current fire, police and public works resources we currently have.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I have wide background in financial management and construction management, as well I have a steady mind when making sound decisions.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I have been looking into holding monthly or bi-monthly coffee meetings so residents of the town can ask questions, and if I don't have the answer for them, I can ask the right people for their answer and get back to them.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties?
No conflicts of interest.
Name: Ronald C. Dunn
Age: 47
Occupation: Retail management and small business owner
Family: Wife Cara, three dogs
Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration from University of New Hampshire
Elected experience: None
Incumbent? No
What are the most serious issues facing the town of Londonderry?
Educating our residents about the PFAS situation and the impact on their health and well being; work on reducing the property tax rate by controlling spending
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I am the best person to address the PFAS issues because myself and my family are personally affected by this problem. As far as the tax rate and spending, I want to look at a person on a fixed income and tell them we understand and respect their concerns.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Better and more timely information given to our citizens so they can be better informed. The best example is about their drinking water and how many of us are impacted.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No
Name: Joseph V. Green
Age: 50
Occupation: Director of Operations
Family: Wife, two children
Education: Suffolk University
Elected experience: Budget Committee, Town Council, 9 years
Incumbent? Yes
What are the most serious issues facing the town of Londonderry?
We need to control spending on both sides of the street. I think we've done an excellent job keeping our tax rate low (on the town side) since I've been in office. The facts are undeniable: In 2013 our tax rate was $5.19 while last year it was down to $4.56.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I am a fiscally responsible leader that works hard to maintain a high level of superior town services, while continuing to minimize any tax rate impacts to its residents. While the safety of our community is paramount, I'll always look for ways to achieve this goal without reaching into your wallet.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I feel we are very transparent and work hard to communicate everything we do in a timely fashion. We have an open door policy and I am available for questions anytime. I want to hear from you! Reach out at Facebook.com/jgreenTC.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? None.