LONDONDERRY — Two people were seriously injured in a car crash earlier Monday morning on Route 102 in Londonderry near Interstate 93's Exit 4.
“It was a pretty serious accident. From our end, one car ended up on the opposite side of the road,” said Michael McQuillen, the chief of operations at the Londonderry Fire Department.
According to McQuillen, a call reporting the crash came into the Fire Department at 7:18 a.m. He said three cars were involved in the crash. The two people with serious injuries were in the same car.
“We had to use Jaws of Life to extricate those two people from the vehicle,” he said, referencing a tool used by emergency responders.
McQuillen didn't identify those involved in the crash.
McQuillen said that one seriously injured person was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, and the other person was airlifted to a level 1 trauma center in Boston.
McQuillen said he is not sure what caused the accident.
“There was quite a bit of damage, which leads me to believe there was a high rate of speed,” he said.
He added that besides the two people who were seriously injured, three others were involved in the crash, all of whom were either not seriously injured or refused medical treatment.
The Londonderry Police Department did not respond to request for comment by press time.