LONDONDERRY — A Barnstead man is accused of injuring two Londonderry police officers and causing other problems during a recent attempted traffic stop, according to police records.
Edward Francis Siudut, 45, is charged with resisting arrest, simple assault, improper backing, disobeying an officer, criminal mischief and two counts of contempt, police said.
Records show that 11 police officers responded to Rockingham Road at the Dunkin Donuts about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Detective Chris Olson, reading from police reports, said a Londonderry officer saw Siudut driving erratically and attempted to pull him over.
At one point, Siudut is said to have put his minivan in reverse and driven the wrong way in traffic. Police are still investigating “why he reacted this way,” Olson said.
Siudut, who is pictured in his booking photo with marks and scrapes on his face, is said to have eventually surrendered and provided his license.
“He refused to comply with officers’ directions and injured two of them with his body during a scuffle,” Olson said.
Their injuries were minor, according to Olson. He noted, “nothing that is keeping them out of work.”
Olson said Siudut was taken to Parkland Medical Center, where he was cleared by medical staff before being brought to the Police Department for processing.
Records show he was then taken to Rockingham County Jail prior to being arraigned on the charges.