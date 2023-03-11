LONDONDERRY — Two people were severely injured Saturday afternoon in a two-car crash on Litchfield Road. One person was flown by helicopter to Lahey Clinic in Burlington while another was taken to Elliot Hospital where a trauma team was activated, according to a press release from the Londonderry Fire Department.
The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.
At around 3:40 p.m., the Londonderry Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a car accident, according to the press release.
"Upon evaluation of the scene, one patient was entrapped in a vehicle, and a second patient was ejected," the release said, noting that they were in separate vehicles.
The person who was ejected was driven to the Londonderry Middle School, where a Boston Medflight helicopter was waiting to transport the victim to Lahey Clinic in Burlington.
The victim who was trapped was extricated by emergency responders. That individual was sent initially to the landing zone at the Londonderry Middle School, however due to their condition they were instead transported to Elliot Hospital by ambulance.
"He was stable enough to be ground transported," said Battalion Chief Jeff Anderson.
Both cars were heavily damaged.
During the time of the incident, two other medical calls took place in Londonderry and were handled by departments from Derry, Windham, and Litchfield. Derry, Litchfield, and Hudson also covered the Londonderry stations.
The Londonderry Police Department is handling the investigation into the accident.
