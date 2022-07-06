SALEM, N.H. — The town’s fire prevention division is investigating why two storage units burned late Monday night, on the Fourth of July.
According to Chief Larry Best, firefighters were called to Life Storage, on South Policy Street, at about 10:50 p.m.
A 911 caller reported seeing smoke from Interstate 93 north between Exit 1 and 2, which is close to the storage facility.
Two units were on fire, Best said, their contents charred by the blaze. Nine or more were potentially damaged by smoke.
Fifteen first responders were met with smoke pushing out the roof line of the 300 foot long, 30 foot deep building.
Multiple crews were needed to gain access because of the locked, steel, roll up doors, several of which became warped from flames.
One of the two units considered a total loss contained usual household items, according to Best; furniture, files, books, clothes and memorabilia. The other housed mostly mechanical tools.
Records show that the last group of responders left the scene after three hours.
