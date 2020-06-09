SEABROOK — An "unattended device" discovered inside the Phantom Fireworks parking lot around 3:20 p.m. Sunday was deemed harmless by the local and state police officials who responded.
Before that, however, area businesses were evacuated and a security perimeter established to give the state police's Explosives Disposal Unit plenty of room to examine and verify the device was not harmful. After given the all clear, businesses resumed their activities, according to local police
Police are still determining what the device is and its origin.
“If determined to be a hoax device, those responsible will be held accountable. Hoax threats disrupt businesses and waste resources," Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker said in a statement released Monday.
This case remained under investigation Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer John Mounsey at 603-474-5200 or jmounsey@seabrookpd.com.
Anyone wishing to provide information on illegal activities can report the information to the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200, online at seabrookpd.com online reporting, or through the Crimeline for the Hamptons via phone at 603-929-1222 or text to “CRIMES” (274637) keyword: “Hamptons” or online at hamptonpd.com/crime/crimeline.htm.