DERRY — It was a musical collaboration with many "unforgettable" moments.
For Derry students involved in a partnership with the rock band Godsmack and its founder and front man Salvatore "Sully" Erna, seeing the final product cemented that fact.
The new video of the band's song "Unforgettable" from the album "When Legends Rise" is now released and students who were part of the project are saying it was a lifetime chance that gave them great opportunities and something they won't forget anytime soon.
For Erna, it was the next step on a project the Lawrence native hoped would inspire students to truly appreciate what music can do. His connections to Derry have been strong for years.
Two years ago, Erna and Godsmack came to Derry and joined with 20 middle school students from both Hood and West Running Brook to record backup vocals for the song “Unforgettable.”
Students were then invited to appear during a Godsmack performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Each student received a vinyl copy of the album signed by the band.
When it was time to produce the video for "Unforgettable," Erna and his band returned to Derry this past February to do some preliminary video work, with hundreds of middle-schoolers now involved in this phase of the project.
Some students involved with Erna two years ago were invited back. The final video session took bus loads of students to the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester for the final recording.
Many said the Godsmack experience was life changing.
Sophie Olson, 15, now attends Pinkerton Academy and was part of the original 20 students two years ago that began the journey with Erna and Godsmack.
She said seeing the final video product of "Unforgettable" was a completion of a great project.
"It was really cool to be part of it," Sophie said. "We had so much fun recording and going on stage when we were in the eighth grade. It's incredible to see the video now and I'm happy Sully included so many more students so we all could share this 'unforgettable' experience."
Adam Carvalho, 16, was also part of the original 20 and said Erna and Godsmack truly changed his life.
"Music has always made me feel good and free and I've always been thankful for that," he said. "I love listening to the song and watching the video to re-live all our crazy adventures. Sully gave me and the others a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I can't thank him enough. I feel so blessed to have had all those experiences and I'll never forget them."
For West Running Brook seventh-grader Victoria Paradise, it was a chance to discover just how important music is.
"I am so glad that I was able to have this experience," Victoria said. "Being able to be part of something like that really showed me how powerful music can be. I will never forget how much fun I had, and no one should ever forget how important music really is."
Erna called music a “universal gift” and something students should strive to hold on to, no matter what their future paths hold.
“You are going to pass that on to your kids someday,” Erna said during his visit to Derry in February, recalling his own family’s deep ties to music. “And focus on things that make you feel amazing. Find what it is that grabs you and spend time mastering it. Be great at what you do, and for me, it was music. That’s the thing that will save your life someday.”