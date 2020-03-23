WINDHAM – Early Tuesday morning a salon owner was mopping the floor and sanitizing everything before her customers came in. She's working to keep her business open as long as she can as other businesses, like restaurants and bars, are forced to close to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"We live through tips and commission. Going without that will hurt a lot of families," said Luisa Garcia, owner of Soleil Salon and Spa.
Garcia is one of the local business owners who is taking extra precautions, balancing physical heath and safety with financial health and safety.
"We are following strict protocols," she said.
At her salon customers are asked to wash their hands just after entering and stylists are wearing gloves.
At Diva Professionals Total Beauty in Salem, N.H., owner Elio Cutone said his store has been canceling some appointments and scheduling extra time between regulars to ensure the salon can be cleaned.
His staff asks questions about a client's travel and overall health.
The biggest concern is not getting anyone sick. The second biggest is how to pay their bills.
It's their job to be in close contact with people. l
"Unless you touch someone as a client, you have no money," Cutone said.
Garcia has asked employees to open accounts with the state in case they need to file for unemployment. The expanded rules around collecting unemployment insurance made by an emergency order from Gov. Chris Sununu will help those who lose work.
Cutone's employees also can potentially file for unemployment, but he's worried "for the employees who work three days a week," he said. "I don't know if they will even be able to buy ice cream with that money."
Unemployment in New Hampshire is a percentage of a worker's average weekly pay.
Massage therapist Kris Chaganis of Hampstead also has seen a drop in clients over the past few weeks, which meant about a 50% decrease in revenue, she said.
"I'm fortunate I'm not the main breadwinner in my house," she said.
But her child is in college and her income has largely gone to saving and paying for that, she said. "I hope this is only temporary. "
As a massage therapist, Chaganis cleans often and coronavirus has made her more aware of doing so. She, like Garcia and Cutone, wash their hands and clean tools between clients at a minimum and do so more often if needed.
Chaganis is also worried about her clients who use massage as a therapy for their bad backs or other physical ailments. With the unknown of how long people could potentially be asked to practice "social distancing," she thinks being as careful as possible is the best solution.
"Normally I could work through a sniffle." Now she won't.
Garcia and Cutone are also concerned about how long this will last.
"I have a $7,000 rent, that's the scary part," Garcia said. "What am I going to do if I have to close for a month or two?"
She has texted her landlord and is trying to work that out on top of scheduling extra cleaning.
Cutone agreed, saying the beauty industry is a low-margin business. He's wary of the possibility of being shut down. The government is offering small business loans, but potentially taking on the debt when he has no income is a major decision.
"They set you up for vulnerability, because if you are overextended you won't have a profit margin," he said. "And if you are overextended and have a bad week, you are going to be put further back. If you can't carry (the debt), it's going to shut you down."