'Untimely death' under investigation in Pelham

PELHAM — Yellow, crime scene tape was pulled across a driveway and part of the property at 9 Collins Way Tuesday as a police investigation into an "untimely death" was underway.
A Pelham police cruiser was also parked in front of the home in the upscale neighborhood of newer homes.
The home is listed as the property of the Donovan Family Revocable Trust and valued at $524,900, according to Pelham assessment records available online.
Co-owner of the home is listed as Donovan Billings, trustee, according to the records.
Built in 2006, the two-story home has just over 2,900-square-feet of living space.
Both Pelham police and Kate Spiner, spokeswoman of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, issued press releases on Monday saying an "untimely death" investigation was underway.
No additional information has been released.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.