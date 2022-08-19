HAMPSTEAD — Two people were able to escape their home at 14 School St. when an explosion occurred just after 7 a.m. Friday, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey and Hampstead Fire Chief Michael Carrier.
Firefighters were met with smoke and flames coming from the single-family home with debris blown into the road.
Officials says first responders were able to help the two residents outside. One resident sustained minor injuries.
Photos of the scene show the home collapsed and uninhabitable.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hampstead Fire Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state office at 603-223-4289.
The one-alarm fire drew firefighters from Salem, Derry, Atkinson, Londonderry, Sandown, Plaistow and Danville to the scene and for station coverage. Trinity Ambulance was also present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.