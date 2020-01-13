SALEM, N.H. — About 300 Unitil natural gas customers are without service after a construction crew working on South Broadwayhit a gas line Monday morning, according to a statement from the company.
Unitil said in its statement that gas service was cut off to the area about 11:30 a.m. "in order to make the area safe and begin repairs."
Unitil technicians will be going door-to-door to make sure all affected meters are turned off, according to the company. Repairs will be made and each meter will be turned back on manually.
"That manual restoration process could extend into the overnight hours," the company said. "So affected customers should be aware that they will need to be home to provide the technician access to re-light their gas service."
Additional gas service tecnicials have been brought in from Unitil's Maine and Massachusetts operations.
Natural gas leaks are usually recognized by smell, sight or sound. Unitil warns not to use a lighter or telephones, switch on/off appliances, light fixtures or even a flashlight in any area where gas is detected.
Those items can produce sparks that might ignite the gas and cause an explosion.
Anyone who believes they may detect a gas leak is urged to immediately move to safety and call 911.
11 a.m.
Police said about 11 a.m. Monday that a gas leak on South Broadway has forced gas service north of the Copper Door, including Main Street, to be shut off for "an undetermined amount of time."
Anyone who smells gas in at home or business outside of the general area of the leak is urged to call the Salem Fire Department at 603-890-2200.
10:03 a.m.
South Broadway is closed between Main and Central streets for a natural gas line leak, fire officials said at 9:30 a.m. Monday
Police Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said a construction crew hit the gas line while working in front of Drive Fitness.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
Salem firefighters, police, municipal services workers and Unitil gas company are all working at the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.