SALEM, NH -- Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan and fire Chief Lawrence Best released a statement in advance of a 4 p.m. press conference, updating residents on a major gas leak in town.
The leak, which happened around 9 a.m., resulted in Unitil shutting off gas to about 320 homes after a private contractor conducting work for the town on South Broadway hit the line.
The repairs to the gas line are estimated to be complete by 6 p.m. on Monday, according to officials.
Restoration of gas service to customers will be done manually by technicians at each residence and is anticipated to take between eight and 12 hours.
Among those without gas are schools, the fire station headquarters, Town Hall and the senior center.
"Residents are urged to evacuate if they smell gas," Best said. "If you think you may have a leak, do not try to turn off your gas service yourself and do not turn on any electric devices. Call for help, and wait for a professional to respond to your home."
Anyone who smells gas or believes they may have a gas leak in their home or business is urged to call Unitil's Gas Emergency line at 866-900-4115.
Affected areas include customers on Geremonty Drive, Main Street, North Broadway, Sally Sweets Way and South Broadway.
"Thankfully, the weather today is rather warm for a mid-January day, as hundreds of residents are without heat," Dolan said. "However, the cold still poses a concern for many, and we encourage everyone to check in on those who are ill or elderly and may need assistance."
Residents with questions or concerns can call the town's Emergency Operations Center at 603-685-6922.
11:40 a.m.
About 300 Unitil natural gas customers are without service after a construction crew working on South Broadwayhit a gas line Monday morning, according to a statement from the company.
Unitil said in its statement that gas service was cut off to the area about 11:30 a.m. "in order to make the area safe and begin repairs."
Unitil technicians will be going door-to-door to make sure all affected meters are turned off, according to the company. Repairs will be made and each meter will be turned back on manually.
"That manual restoration process could extend into the overnight hours," the company said. "So affected customers should be aware that they will need to be home to provide the technician access to re-light their gas service."
Additional gas service tecnicials have been brought in from Unitil's Maine and Massachusetts operations.
Natural gas leaks are usually recognized by smell, sight or sound. Unitil warns not to use a lighter or telephones, switch on/off appliances, light fixtures or even a flashlight in any area where gas is detected.
Those items can produce sparks that might ignite the gas and cause an explosion.
Anyone who believes they may detect a gas leak is urged to immediately move to safety and call 911.
11 a.m.
Police said about 11 a.m. Monday that a gas leak on South Broadway has forced gas service north of the Copper Door, including Main Street, to be shut off for "an undetermined amount of time."
Anyone who smells gas in at home or business outside of the general area of the leak is urged to call the Salem Fire Department at 603-890-2200.
10:03 a.m.
South Broadway is closed between Main and Central streets for a natural gas line leak, fire officials said at 9:30 a.m. Monday
Police Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said a construction crew hit the gas line while working in front of Drive Fitness.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
Salem firefighters, police, municipal services workers and Unitil gas company are all working at the scene.
