UPDATE: Gunman disrupted wedding at Pelham church; two shot

PELHAM — A male shooter disrupted a wedding at New England Pentecostal Ministries, a church in Pelham on Bridge Street, around 10:12 a.m. Saturday morning according to Pelham police Chief Joseph Roark.
Several guests were injured and three people were transported to local hospitals, one to Lowell General and two to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Roark said.
Two of the people injured had gun shot wounds, Roark said. He did not know how seriously the two were injured.
Angela Strunk, director of Marketing and Public Relations at Lowell General, said the hospital did receive one of the shooting victims, who was then taken to a Boston hospital for further treatment around noontime.
Wedding guests tackled the shooter, subduing him until police arrived, Roark said. The shooter was arrested and taken to the Pelham Police Department.
He did not release any details about the shooter, including his name.
"Preliminary investigation of the matter indicates that this incident does not appear to be a random event," according to a statement from Pelham police.
Roark said Pelham police had done active shooter training at the church within the last year.
Police have blocked off St. Margaret's Road between Bridge Street and Orchard Lane. They have also closed Bridge Street, between Wellesley Drive and Old Gage Hill Road.
Roark said the streets will remain closed while New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit investigates.
Deputy New Hampshire Attorney General Janet Young was also expected to make a statement.
Earlier this month, the pastor of New England Pentecostal Ministries, Luis Garcia, was shot and killed in Londonderry, according to police.
Brandon Castiglione, 24, of Londonderry was charged with second-degree murder.
Geraldo Pagan of Methuen went to the church for Garcia's funeral, which was supposed to be held Saturday at noon, after the wedding.
"We are here to celebrate Luis," Pagan said, while standing with two family members.
Pagan grew up with Garcia in the town of Jajuya on Puerto Rico.
"He has a very nice family and he was dedicated to the church," Pagan said.
Chief James R. Waters, New York Police Department Chief of Counterterrorism, tweeted that his department is monitoring the situation in Pelham.
