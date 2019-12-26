HAMPSTEAD — A 40-year-old Hampstead man who died in his driveway on Dec. 19 was not killed by a car as originally reported, police clarified in a new statement.
According to the updated information from police, Louis Demarco, of 225 Depot Road, likely died as a result of drug and/or alcohol use before a family member hit him with the car.
“Following an autopsy performed at the State of New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office, it appears Mr. Demarco’s death was not related to the injuries he sustained when struck by a vehicle,” the police statement reads in part.
An exact manner and cause of death has yet to be determined, police said, "but we do suspect that his own personal use of drugs and/or alcohol may have contributed to his passing."
Police are awaiting toxicology reports and a final report from the medical examiner’s office.
Police have consistently said that the driver of the car that hit Demarco was not impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time and cooperated at the scene. That person, who police have not named, will not face charges.
The circumstances that led to the discovery of Demarco in his driveway remain under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information about Demarco’s whereabouts on Dec. 19, prior to the incident, are asked to contact Hampstead police at 603-329-5700.