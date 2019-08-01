SALEM, N.H. — Twenty-one people were injured Thursday morning when a school bus, a pickup truck and a dump truck collided at Lake Street and North Broadway, according to police.
Seventeen children and four adults were transported to Lawrence General Hospital, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan. He described their injuries as minor.
While the accident is being investigated by Salem and state police, Dolan said it appears to have been a chain reaction collision.
The accident was reported at 10:11 a.m.