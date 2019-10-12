PELHAM — Police have arrested someone in connection with the Saturday morning shooting during a wedding at New England Pentecostal Ministries, a church in Pelham on Bridge Street.

The male shooter has been identified by police as 37-year-old Dale Halloway, according to Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati.

Halloway is accused of shooting 75-year-old Bishop Stanley Choate in the chest, as well as 60-year-old Clare McMullen in the arm, Agati said. Groom Mark Castiglione was hit in the head with an object during the shooting, Agati said.

Choate was taken to Lowell General and flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to officials. He islisted in serious condition, according to a statement from Attorney General's office.

McMullen and Mark Castiglione were also taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Wedding guests tackled the Halloway, subduing him until police arrived, Roark said. Then he was arrested and taken to the Pelham Police Department.