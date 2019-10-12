PELHAM — Police have responded to a shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries, a church in Pelham on Bridge Street.
Police have blocked off St. Margaret's Road between Bridge Street and Orchard Lane. They have also closed Bridge Street, between Wellesley Drive and Old Gage Hill Road.
Earlier this month, the pastor of that church, Luis Garcia, was shot and killed in Londonderry, according to police.
Brandon Castiglione, 24, of Londonderry was charged with second-degree murder.
Geraldo Pagan of Methuen went to the church for Garcia's funeral, which was supposed to be held Saturday at noon.
It was unclear if the shooting was related to the funeral.
"We are here to celebrate Luis," Pagan said, while standing with two family members.
Pagan grew up with Garcia in the town of Jajuya on Puerto Rico.
"He has a very nice family and he was dedicated to the church," Pagan said.
New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit is at the scene, as is Deputy New Hampshire Attorney General Janet Young.
Chief James R. Waters, New York Police Department Chief of Counterterrorism, tweeted that his department is monitoring the situation in Pelham.
We are closely monitoring the shooting incident at the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, NH. pic.twitter.com/yQ9moBYsWg— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 12, 2019
No further details were immediately available.
#Breaking (OOA) Pelham, NH *SHOOTING* Bridge St - Multiple people shot at a church, mutual aid Ambulances requested, no other information available at this time, scene is active - 10/12 - 10:45 #Pelham— Rockingham Alerts (@RockinghamAlert) October 12, 2019
