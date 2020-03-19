SALEM, N.H. — Three Salem firefighters are isolating themselves following potential exposure to the new coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, after responding to a call Monday night, fire Chief Larry Best said.
It's unknown if the patient had COVID-19, the seasonal flu or just a cold, so Salem officials are waiting to hear from the state if the department's patient tests positive, Best said. No firefighters are showing symptoms as of Thursday morning, he said.
"We don't want them infected and in the workforce," Best said.
First responders around the region are taking extra precautions to avoid the virus, as not to spread it to patients on calls or to spread it within the department.
Nine firefighters of the department in total have potentially been exposed, six have been released from quarantine after tests for those they came into contact with came back negative, Best said.
After each of the three separate possible exposures the firefighters have been removed from the shift and asked to quarantine, Best said.
After being removed from their shifts, firefighters await coronavirus results from the people they have come into contact with, Best said. Two firefighters who were possibly exposed on Friday were released from quarantine Sunday, and the four who were possibly exposed Sunday were released Thursday morning.
"The state has been fabulous trying to get us results quickly," Best said. "But now the labs are becoming overwhelmed, so it's going to be harder."
As firefighters await results, they can either go home, if possible, or the department is finding another place for them to go, Best said. He doesn't want his department members to worry about spreading the disease to family members, he said.
The three firefighters still in quarantine have contained themselves to one fire station. The working crew is operating with the station's apparatus at another nearby location, he said.
"It's daunting and overwhelming to isolate firefighters and EMTs and first responders," Best said. Every first responder will be taken care of, he said.
As the global pandemic spreads, there is a nationwide shortage and backlog of tests, according to government officials.
To protect Salem's first responders, dispatchers are screening callers through a series of questions, including ones about recent travel and symptoms of the virus, like fever, cough or shortness of breath.
First responders will use proper shielding equipment as necessary on the calls, Best said.
Currently, the department is asking if anyone has N95 masks or surgical masks that they could be donated to the department, he added.
"We are forward-planning for seven to eight weeks of needing these supplies," Best said.
It's the department's overall goal to help "slow the spread and flatten the curve," Best said.
Best said that the department is also utilizing mental health resources for its first responders, which are especially important in times like this.
He's thankful to the Salem community and hopes that they understand precautions like the extra screening questions and that the departments are closed to the public at this time.
"It's times like this that we all come together," Best said.