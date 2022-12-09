UPDATE: Police said Wentworth was found unharmed just before 10 a.m.
SALEM, N.H. — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an 83-year-old man who wandered from his home on Dyer Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday.
An extensive search for Robert Wentworth remained underway at 9:30 a.m., with the use of police K-9s, a drone and monitor units on the rail trail.
Police say Wentworth was dressed for cold weather, wearing a black or tan pullover, a white towel draped over his shoulders, dark gray sweatpants, a gray or tan winter knit hat, gray running sneakers and winter gloves.
Anyone who may have seen Wentworth is encouraged to call Salem police at 603-893-1911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.