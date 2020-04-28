SALEM, N.H. — One Salemhaven resident has died from COVID-19 and nine others are infected, as well as three staff members, according to Executive Director Ray Millard.
The long-term care and rehabilitation facility released the information about the coronavirus outbreak Monday, updating the announcement with news of a death on Tuesday.
Millard said Tuesday that Salemhaven closed to the public in March, like many facilities, to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff from the nursing home first contacted state officials when a staff member tested positive in early April, he said. Then a week later a resident had the virus.
After finding a third case, the Department of Health and Human Services conducted widespread testing in the facility — 43 residents who live on the same floor, Millard explained. That's when the state found seven other cases, he said.
"They've been very quick to respond," Millard said.
State health officials have been conducting widespread tests of residents and staff in nursing homes where patients or staff show symptoms.
"We are arranging for staff to participate in the governor's initiative to test long-term care staff," Millard said. "We currently have three known positive staff. Our known positive staff are progressing well and we pray they continue along that path to a speedy recovery."
The DHHS and Salem officials have also been working to help ensure the facility has enough protective gear.
"We stretch the use of that, given the shortage in the PPE, and we are doing our best," Millard said. "The state has been very helpful in providing us with regular deliveries."
Staff members are prepared to handle this, as they do with other illnesses like the flu every year, he said.
"The staff are well-trained and we have good guidelines for everyone's safety," Millard added.
He said one of the more difficult parts with this illness is the emotional toll it takes on residents . There is one staff member who is in charge of scheduling video calls with family members, and the activities staff have been organizing things residents can do while staying apart, he added.
"Staff are working very hard to protect the residents and their sense of the quality of life and keep them connected to their families," Millard said.