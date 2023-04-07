New Hampshire and Massachusetts authorities searched a location in Revere as part of an investigation into the December 2019 murder of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, according to an announcement Friday.
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the search is part of their investigation in the Montgomery case. They declined to give any further information.
Mass. State Police spokesman David Procopio said at 4 p.m. that "the search has concluded. No further information is being released at this time."
In an earlier statement, State Police said 18 troopers, K-9 and drone units were searching wetlands along Route 107 in Revere. The search started shortly after 9 a.m.
A joint statement read, in part, "Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search."
Harmony has been missing since November 2019, less than a year after she moved to New Hampshire to live with her father, Adam Montgomery, whom Granite State police arrested in January 2022 in connection with the girl's disappearance. In January of this year he was indicted and faces second-degree murder and other charges.
Adam and Harmony Montgomery previously lived in Massachusetts and had been involved with the Department of Families & Children. At one time they lived in Haverhill.
Law enforcement is still requesting the public’s assistance in locating Harmony's remains. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to Harmony at 603-203-6060.
Material from InDepth NH and State House News was used in this report.
