Upper Room juvenile diversion program in Derry celebrates 25 years

DERRY — The Upper Room, a Family Resource Center, is celebrating Greater Derry Juvenile Diversion (GDJD) Program’s 25th anniversary this summer.
The program is an educational, supportive alternative to court for first time juvenile offenders and works with the local police departments to help young people take a look at the impact of their decisions to themselves, their victims and the larger community.
Youth ages 9-17 are supported by the program, serving the communities of Derry, Londonderry, Sandown, Salem, Chester and Windham.
Over the years the program has grown and adapted to meet the needs of youth and their parents, in addressing the crime, but also any underlying reasons a young person would engage in behavior that is unlawful. The program's goal is to help these young people look at their situation and make necessary changes to help them be successful in their lives.
Program director Diane Casale said her time leading the program has been a wonderful experience.
"It is a joy and privilege being able to listen with respect to each young person, with an earnest desire to assist each one moving through this piece of their journey, to hold them accountable and help them understand the impact of their actions while allowing them to maintain their personal dignity," Casale said in a press release. "To make the experience more meaningful for them and their families, I focus on relationships. For myself, this experience is about my own self-actualization, finding and reaching my potential."
Casale added that when she started the job, she had no idea how many people she would touch and all who would, in turn, touch her.
"I love all that I do here and realize I have many skills and abilities I didn’t even begin to understand until they were highlighted in my work," she said. "To have the ability of reaching my own goals and utilize my talents, and understand my value in this world, this is a gift I received from being at the Upper Room."
Upper Room Executive Director Brenda Guggisberg said it's an honor to work with Casale, who shows commitment to youth, integrity for the program and much accomplishment helping others.
"Diane does not make it easy for young people, she holds them accountable to themselves, their parents and their community," Guggisberg said. "In the 25 years of implementing the GDJD program, Diane and her team have created innovative programs that address youth needs."
Those programs include Challenge, a drug and alcohol course offers youth a chance to look at their use and how it is impacting their lives, their health their futures; Take Control, an evidence based anger management course, developed by The Upper Room staff; and a Youth Education on Shoplifting course for juveniles who have been arrested for shoplifting.
UR Parents is also offered and is an open weekly support group, offered to parents and caregivers of teens. Parents develop new responses to the situations they are faced with, to promote more positive communication and outcomes with their teen.
Two years ago, Casale and her staff launched a new program at The Upper Room called Rejuvenate, a program that supports high school students who have been suspended from school. This program served 229 teens in the last two years, and kept students academically connected through instruction, tutoring and services that address the reason they were suspended.
Guggisberg and other co-workers said Casale is a backbone of the agency, with vision, commitment, passion, humor consistency and curiosity. The Greater Derry Juvenile Diversion effort shows that commitment, Guggisberg said, with programs helping improve the lives of young people.
Casale is a Certified Prevention Specialist and sits on the New Hampshire Network for Juvenile Diversion Programs as well as many other leadership committees and groups. She also has a long-standing positive relationship with local police departments, probation and parole offices as well as schools, and community agencies that support youth.
For information on any programs offered by the Upper Room, stop by the facility for its annual ice cream social on Aug. 14, 3 to 6 p.m. Staff will be available to discuss programs and answer questions. For additional information visit urteachers.org.