DERRY — An activist group is accusing a Derry election volunteer of breaking the rules during the recent presidential primary election, but the town's top election official calls the incident a targeted "sting" operation.
Project Veritas, described as a right-wing activist group known for its mission to expose liberal bias and corruption, posted a video with the word "busted" the day after the primary election held Feb. 11.
The organization, led by founder and president James O'Keefe, sent a young couple to the districts 1 and 4 polling location at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School on primary day.
The couple then secretly taped election volunteer Beth Hunter, asking her questions dealing with who she thinks they should vote for, and other pointed questions about politics and those running for office.
The couple pretended to be Derry voters needing information, according to Town Moderator Mary Till, who gave an election update to the Town Council recently.
Hunter worked at Hood for several hours on primary day as a volunteer greeter.
"She (Hunter) was approached by two young people pretending to be Derry citizens," Till said. "They acted naive and practically begged her to tell them who to vote for."
In the video, the couple is heard asking Hunter who she thought might have the best chance of winning over President Donald Trump.
Hunter replies in the video that she "wishes she could tell" them, and that "nobody can predict the future."
Hunter also went on to say she had done some campaigning for a specific candidate, but would not give a name.
The couple pushed Hunter in the video to give the top two on the Democratic ballot she felt were doing the best, and maybe they could "split it or something."
Hunter did reply she heard Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg were doing well.
"So there you go, I can only tell you what was on the TV," Hunter replied in the video. "I think voting any Democrat is wise."
Later in the video O'Keefe, who called Hunter an "election judge," is seen telling the woman that what she said earlier could go against state laws in New Hampshire, where rules say "electioneering" or trying to influence the way a voter votes, is not allowed. He also asked Hunter if she were aware of the state's rules.
"They asked me a question and I answered it," Hunter answers in the video. "I didn't know I was breaking the law."
Electioneering rules also include voters coming to the polls wearing hats or clothing that supports a certain candidate on the ballot. Till said a few Derry voters were caught wearing candidate-inspired clothing, but complied and either removed hats or covered up shirts.
Till said the couple doing the undercover taping of the election greeter without her knowledge also violated state law.
"They badgered her (Hunter) for several minutes, with several leading questions," Till said. "But in the end, they were unsuccessful getting her to suggest a vote for a particular candidate."
Till said the couple left the polls, without trying to register, much less vote.
"I doubt that they even lived in Derry," the moderator said.
Till said the incident was reported to the Attorney General's office.
"And they have encountered Project Veritas in the past," Till said.
Charlie Foote, a Derry town councilor, said he was on site at another polling location on primary day and said there were a few "trolling" incidents, but that volunteers and workers handled it very well.
"They gave the information they needed to give out," Foote said. "They were very on point with how they responded to that."
Till went on to say Derry's primary election drew about 9,000 voters and she thanked all election officials, volunteers and town officials for their hard work and support.
"Thanks to everyone, helping make Feb. 11 one of the best ever," Till said.