PELHAM – Balancing the small-town feel with the growing development pressures were on the minds of candidates when The Eagle-Tribune asked them about what they would do if elected to office.
Board of Selectmen
Jaie J. Bergeron,
Age: 36
Occupation: Mechanic
Family: Married to Demetra Bergeron with two children, Penelope, 4, and Charlie,1.
Education: High school
Elected experience: None
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
With all of the recent changes in town, ensuring the tax rate remains flat is critically important. We have a wide diversity of incomes in Pelham making it a great place to live. I want to help maintain that.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I am a fiscal conservative who will ensure I, along with the town, perform the appropriate due diligence before ever raising taxes on the citizens of Pelham.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
To make the town's government more accessible we could use a social media platform that shares upcoming decisions and potential impact. Outreach programs that encourage participation through volunteer efforts.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties?
My family is the proud owner of a business in town — recycling vehicles, fixing cars, selling cars and used auto parts. I would absolutely, without hesitation, recuse myself from any vote that had anything to do regarding this business, any competitor of this business or any personal property my wife and I own.
Joseph Passamonte,
Age: 55
Occupation: Self Employed
Family: Married 26 years with 4 children
Education: High school
Elected experience: 10 years on the Pelham Planning Board
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
The most serious issues facing the town/school district are the middle school renovation/addition, and keeping the tax rate stable.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I’ve been on the Planning Board for 10 years. That experience has given me knowledge and understanding of the town. Owning my own business, I know how to manage employees, finances and issues that arise.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Citizens can attend meetings, watch on TV and online. As a selectman, I would like votes on all boards available through meeting minutes with the names of the members and how they voted. This will appear on town ballots for warrant articles for citizens to view how board members voted.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Al Steward
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired network engineer
Family: I am married to Susan and have two sons David and Douglas.
Education: I graduated from Maine Maritime Academy, UMass Lowell and Boston University.
Elected experience: State representative in Massachusetts representing Chelmsford before moving to Pelham.
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
The most important thing facing Pelham is managing growth in a responsible manner while maintaining its rural character. Also to hold the taxes predictably low through planning and administration alined with community wishes.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I am one of the best people to address these things because I have years of business experience from starting a deli and bagel shop with three employees to managing a military electronics company with 300 employees as vice president. I have been physically responsible for those businesses and made each of them profitable while keeping them customer-centric. I have technology experience and know the value of it for saving money.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Transparency is achieved by two things one is that the citizens need to care how their community is run and second that the community makes the information available within the laws of the state. We have three TV stations (school, town and public) in Pelham as well as an online library of all meetings held in town, plus a kiosk outside of Town Hall and many bulletin boards inside Town Hall to disseminate information to all curious citizens.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
David Wholey
Age: 42
Occupation: Regional construction project manager
Family: My wife Katie, son Joe, 17, daughter Annie, 14
Education: High school
Elected experience: None
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
I feel that the most serious issue facing Pelham is the amount of residential development happening in town and its a negative impact on the rural feel that makes Pelham unique. Additionally, the effects this development has on our natural resources as well as town operational resources.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
After seeing all that Pelham has to offer my family, I moved to town five years ago. I would serve with the same open-minded, fiscally responsible approach that has worked for me in my past professional experience when faced with significant situations I’ve been involved in.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
I would say that the town government is very transparent as well as all elected officials are welcoming of receiving and discussing concerns. I would encourage more residents to stay informed and take an active role in the decisions affecting the town.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Hershel Nunez
Age: 59
Occupation: State Representative
Family: Long term relationship for 18 years
Education: Some College, Micro/Macro Economics Major
Elected experience: Currently serving 2nd year of two year term in New Hampshire House of Representatives, retired for 5 years inclusive. Worked in Enterprise Resource Platform planning and implementation of back office softwares. Managed teams and projects ranging up to $5M working for an organization with revenue streams of up to $65M per year.
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
Water. With an ongoing problem of MTBE's and other pollutants, certain sections of town need relief. Also possible water and sewer planning for business district, traffic management and keeping the tax rate as flat as possible. Pelham Middle school needs an update.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I believe I've shown the town leadership qualities in representing them in Concord and being involved with different issues that have needed addressing locally with the select board and Planning Board. I have proven leadership skills in planning and implementation.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
Better communication plans with the public over issues and capital projects that may come before the town. Implementing measures for increasing participation at town meetings and insuring residents understand exactly what the town understands, defining the differences between town needs and town wants.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Planning Board
Bill Bilpika
Age: 61
Occupation: Retired union carpenter foreman
Family: Married to his wife Andrea T. Page
Education: Northern Essex Community College and carpentry apprentice school
Experience: Three years as the appointed alternate on the Planning Board.
What are the most serious issues facing the town?
The most serious issue facing Pelham is building affordable housing, which is very difficult with the price of land and lack of infrastructure. Also, the town needs to fix and amend the issues with the conservation subdivisions and look at water issues in town.
Why are you the best person to address those issues?
I'm qualified for this position because of my construction background — 40 years in commercial construction — and my three years as an alternate for the Planning Board where I've had a nearly perfect attendance record.
What could you do to make local government more transparent and accessible to citizens?
To make the board more transparent I would like to see a name attached to each vote taken. Also, on ballots for zoning changes, I would like to go back to showing whether it was a 7-0 or 4-3 vote of any combination.
Do you have any conflicts of interest that would prevent you from carrying out your duties? No.
Paul Dadak, James Bergeron, Robert Lamoureux, Danielle Masse-Quinn and Derek Steele did not respond to The Eagle-Tribune's request.