SALEM, N.H. — All was quiet at the Ingram Senior Center earlier this week.
On a typical weekday, there's usually a variety of senior activities taking place while the cafeteria bustles with more than 30 people served by Rockingham Nutrition Meals on Wheels staff.
However, large group activities like the group meals held at the senior center have stopped to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19.
Meals on Wheels is continuing service through delivery, and the Salem staff are just a few of the thousands across the country who are making changes to how they interact with people during the virus crisis.
In Salem Monday there was a chaotic flurry of phone calls as the center shut down and site manager April Coggon collected information to add people to a home delivery list. Tuesday the seven employees were packing "blizzard bags" and dishing extra frozen meals along with making the hot meals to deliver to seniors in town.
"There's still a huge need to get seniors food," Coggon said.
The situation was similar in Andover.
"Meals on Wheels is not just a meal, it's a connection to the community," explained Jane Burns, director of elder services at the Andover Senior Center.
That connection is more vital than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
"As seniors quarantine their access to food is diminshed. The program allows them access to a hot, nutritious meal," said Burns. "This is a frightening and stressful time, and we are able to reduce their stress around food."
Thanks to the Meals on Wheels program, the Andover Senior Center provides a hot meal to 100 seniors each day.
"On certain days we are doubling up the meals we deliver," said Burns. "This way folks will have a few extra meals in the freezer if things take a turn for the worst."
It adds up to a lot of meals and a hefty responsibility on the drivers.
As Meals on Wheels drivers get on the road, they are using more hand sanitizer, said Helen Kostrzynski, operations director for Rockingham Nutrition Meals on Wheels. She added that drivers are trying to keep their distance more. If someone is able to get their meal at the door, the driver leaves it there and calls from outside, she said.
Another "huge part of meals is doing daily safety checks," Coggon said. "If they don't answer or something seems off we notify their emergency contact or the police — actually now the fire department — to do a wellness check."
The Meals on Wheels employees are asked not to come to work if they are sick. If someone were to get sick, it could potentially cause a disruption in service, Kostrzynski said.
They are paid drivers, and the program is paying them for any timeoff related to coronavirus, Kostrzynski said. She hopes it encourages people to stay home if needed to help keep other employees and those who receive the meals healthier.
Salem's Fire Department and Recreation Department staff are helping coordinate kitchen use with Salem's Meals on Wheels to keep the program going. They have also promised to be a backup if any drivers are out sick, Coggen said. Right now planning those types of backups is helping reassure everyone the meals will keep coming.
As a nonprofit, one of the top worries for Meals on Wheels is keeping the cashflow, Kostrzynski explained. With disrupted and changed services, like meals getting left at doors, she is worried people might forget to leave the suggested donations.
But their service will continue, “We’ll keep delivering, even in emergencies,” Kostrzynski said.