DERRY — Republican Jodi Nelson prevailed over Democrat Mary Eisner in Derry's special election Tuesday for a new state representative in Rockingham County District 6.
Nelson earned 2,190 votes to Eisner's 1,538. The total includes 3,579 votes cast at the polls at Calvary Bible Church and the remainder by abesentee ballot.
Derry's checklist has 19,317 registered voters.
The special election was called earlier this year per approval from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council after former state Rep. Anne Copp, a Republican, moved out of the community.
Nelson came out on top for the Republican spot in a primary election Oct. 19, beating out challengers Neil Wetherbee and Tom Cardon, allowing her to go on to the December ballot.
Eisner ran unopposed for the Democratic spot in October's primary.
Nelson will join nine others who make up Derry's District 6 legislator list. They are Phyllis Katsakiores, David Milz, David Love, Richard Tripp, Erica Layon, Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien, Mary Ann Kimball, Stephen Pearson, and John Potucek, all Republicans.
After her win Tuesday, Nelson said she was humbled by the results and community support.
"Since August, we have run a campaign promoting lower taxes, better educations for our children, safer communities for our residents, and a strong economy to support our local businesses and working families," Nelson said. "These are the bedrock of a successful community and our message resonated with our friends and neighbors in Derry."
Nelson went on to thank her family, including husband Scott and three children, along with the volunteers she called the "lifeblood" of her campaign.
"Without their help, dedication, and encouragement, tonight’s results would be much different," Nelson said. "We truly ran the best grassroots campaign Derry has ever seen."
Nelson said she is excited to get started at the Statehouse to ensure the New Hampshire "continues moving in the right direction."
New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, offered Nelson congratulations after her District 6 win.
“Congratulations to Representative-elect Jodi Nelson on her well-earned win tonight," Packard said Tuesday night. "Jodi and her team did a great job campaigning on the issues Republicans have championed for our state — no sales tax, no income tax, and no new taxes or fees. She is going to be an asset to the state Legislature and will serve her constituents well.”
Accolades for Nelson also came from the Republican National Committee, with the following statement from Andrew Mahaleris, the Committee's Maine and New Hampshire communications director.
“Tonight’s big win by state Representative-elect Jodi Nelson is a clear sign of what’s to come in 2022," the statement reads. "Joining New Hampshire’s strong Republican leadership in Concord, Jodi will vigorously defend the New Hampshire advantage against far-left Democrats’ attacks and work with Gov. Sununu to make the Granite State the best place to live, work and raise a family.”