Parents and taxpayers used the Timberlane Regional School District deliberative session on Thursday to discuss the potential impacts of withdrawing from School Administrative Unit 55.
SAU 55 is currently comprised of the Timberlane and Hampstead school districts.
At the deliberative session voters were able to discuss and amend warrant articles. Voters will have a chance to weigh-in on the articles at the polls on March 10.
“I think it was a very good discussion,” said school board member Brian Boyle, noting that the conversation gave community members a better understanding of the process.
Boyle said he supports the withdrawal because it provides a better long-term plan for Timberlane.
The conversation started early in the meeting when Boyle motioned for the bottom-line budget to be increased by $100,000, from $72,999,000 to $73,099,000, in order to pay for salaries of new administrative employees during the potential withdrawal.
According to Boyle, there would be a short period of overlap during the transition when the board would be paying both SAU 55 administrators and administrators of the newly formed SAU. This $100,000 would be intended to pay for the new administration’s salaries.
According to Chairwoman Kim Farah, the money was originally in the budget until the budget committee removed it after a public hearing earlier this month.
Some audience members expressed concern about the proposed amendment, noting that the school district would not need the money if voters decide to vote against withdrawal.
The motion failed. The operating budget remains $72,999,000. If voters reject the operating budget, the district will run on the default budget of $72,620,557
Conversation about withdrawal continued when Article 7, the article that asks voters to choose whether or not to withdraw from the SAU, came up for discussion. The wording of Article 7 is provided by statute, so voters were not able to make motions to amend the article.
Farah took the opportunity to explain how the withdrawal plan was created.
This past March, voters in Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown and Danville approved the creation of a planning committee to determine the feasibility of withdrawing Timberlane from SAU 55.
In August, the committee submitted an “Organization and SAU 55 Withdrawal Plan” which listed what the board saw as multiple advantages to withdrawing from SAU 55, potential impacts of a withdrawal and a one-year transition plan starting on July 1, 2021.
The warrant article requires a three-fifths majority to pass. If Timberlane votes in favor of withdrawal, the district would withdraw the plan, which was approved by the New Hampshire Board of Education.
Board members Sarah Machemer and Sue Sherman expressed concerns about the potential withdrawal. Machemer cited concerns about the terms of the withdrawal and Sherman said the withdrawal could have a negative impact on students.
"That having a single district SAU has educational advantages came through in the report," said audience member Maryann Springer in response.
Article 10, which called for $100,000 to be added to the operating budget to fund the transition, was amended after a motion by Chairman Shawn O'Neil. The article now asks the voters to vote on whether or not to allocate $0 towards the transition.
O'Neil said that there is more than enough money in both the operating and default budgets to fund the potential transition.