SALEM, N.H. — For more than a year on the campaign trail, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have maintained similar policy stances on issues such as Medicare and College for All.
But with less than a month to go until the New Hampshire presidential primary, they have called each other liars over an alleged private conversation believed to have taken place about a year ago. Granite State voters are confused and wondering why the campaigns are less cordial.
The day before the Democratic presidential debate last week, Warren said that during a private meeting between the two in 2018, he disagreed with her that a woman could win the presidency. Sanders denied making the remark.
During the debate, they were each asked about the conversation. Sanders again denied the conversation took place, and Warren used it as an opportunity to talk about a woman's electability.
Immediately after the debate, Warren approached Sanders, who put out his hand for her to shake. Instead, she confronted him and the two talked briefly in tense tones.
The audience in Iowa and those watching on television did not know exactly what was said until CNN released video with audio of what happened as the candidates left the stage.
Warren repeats, “I think you called me a liar on national TV.” Sanders gently brushes her with his hand, then says, “Let’s not do it right now.”
Tension builds before Sanders eventually adds, “You called me a liar,” before concluding, “All right, let’s not do it now.”
Since then, the media has been reporting on the potential riff within the Democratic Party.
When asked for their opinions on the matter, several Merrimack Valley residents and others weighed in on the Warren-Sanders dispute.
Sanders supporter Anthony, Calderone, 26, of Lowell said, “It kind of felt like Warren threw (Bernie) under the bus. And (Warren) made a wicked vague statement and took his unproven statement and made it a fact.”
Calderone is undecided if he will vote for Sanders or former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Warren is not one of his top choices, he said.
Dana Walkman, 20, of Rochester, New York, was visiting Londonderry with fellow students from Siena College in New York to get a firsthand look at campaign events leading up to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Walkman and her classmates watched the debate Tuesday night.
As a supporter of the Massachusetts senator, Walkman said, "Warren did well and confronted Sanders on what he said and she made it clear women are electable when she said she and (Sen.) Amy Klobuchar are the only candidates who haven't lost an election."
Walkman believes Warren and said she has had a hard time liking Sanders because "I was a (Hillary) Clinton supporter and he didn't do what he needed to do to support her."
The large Democratic primary field in 2020 has been compared to the 17-candidate Republican primary field in 2016. Democrats have been trying to keep the conversation focused on policy issues, said Sharon Willits, 55, of Salem.
Democratic candidates “have made a point to make a clear distinction between themselves and how (President Donald) Trump comports himself,” Willits said. “There’s been a clear distinction between civility versus bullying.”
As a voter, Willits said she hadn't thought being cordial was an asset as a candidate.
“I never really thought about it 'til it went away," she said. "It should just be assumed that’s part of how you comport yourself as a candidate.”
Democrats such as Willits are hoping to steer the conversation more toward policy nuances so people can make informed decisions about which candidate they prefer, but then ultimately come together and support the Democratic nominee.
Karen Ralstein, 53, of Derry said she likes Warren but has been looking at other candidates as campaign volunteers have come knocking on her door. She's listening to candidates' policy proposals before solidifying her decision.
Asked for her reaction to the Warren-Sanders conversation after the debate Tuesday night, Ralstein said, “I don’t like that you are asking that question. Why don’t you ask me about what they said on policy, like health care or education? That’s where I’ve become disillusioned with politics.”
Ida Vadala, 61, of Salem, can't vote in the upcoming election because she is not an American citizen, but as a permanent resident with a green card, she is trying to make a difference working with the Salem Democratic Town Committee.
Vadala said there is too much at stake to have in-fighting in the Democratic Party.
“I think it’s been blown out of proportion, the press is actually exaggerating this issue,” Vadala said. “I don’t believe Bernie Sanders said that, and I don’t understand why the Elizabeth Warren campaign played into it ... . Unity means strength, consider the dangers we are facing, we need to be strong and united."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.