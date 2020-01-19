Dracut, MA - ARRANGEMENTS: Roger L. Daigle, 92, of Dracut, died on January 15, 2020, he was the widower of Priscilla (Daigle). Family and friends may pay their respects during calling hours to be held on Monday, January 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, …