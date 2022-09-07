Three Republican candidates are seeking two nominations in Rockingham County's District 18 race for state representative during the New Hampshire primary election on Sept. 13.
The Democratic race in uncontested; both candidates will move on to the November general election.
The two names on the Democratic ballot are Chris Duerr and Kate Delfino.
District 18 represents Atkinson and all five candidates reside in town.
Republican candidates
Debra DeSimone has been an Atkinson resident for 35 years. She is a seven-term, New Hampshire state representative and serves on the Children and Family Law Committee. DeSimone has been Atkinson's tax collector for 22 years.
Arlene Quaratiello has lived in Atkinson for over 23 years. She is an author and former adjunct college instructor. Quaratiello is a pro-life candidate and supports New Hampshire's school choice movement. She backs reducing college tuition and defending the Second Amendment. Election integrity is an important issue for her and she'd want voter identification required.
Gregory Spero has been a member of the Atkinson Board of Selectmen since 2018. He is a health care sales executive and has worked throughout the hospital and health care industry. Spero formerly served on the Timberlane Regional School District Budget Committee.
