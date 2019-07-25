DERRY — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is hosting a town hall at West Running Brook Middle School in Derry on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Warren is running for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election. Doors open to the event at 3:30 p.m. While it is not required to RSVP, people are encouraged to do so on her campaign website.
Ride or walk for the cure
SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Kitchen is partnering with the Delaney family for the ninth annual “K’s Ride and 5K Walk for the Cure” on Sunday, July 28. The event will raise money and bring awareness to neurofibromatosis (NF).
Bill and Corrine Delaney’s daughter, Keara, formerly of Salem, was born with NF and has been through 14 brain tumors, 12 cervical spine tumors, a sciatica tumor and a number of painful smaller lumps since birth. Each summer, hundreds come together to supper Keara and those suffering from NF by embarking on a motorcycle ride through New Hampshire. The Tuscan Piazza, located in between Tuscan Market and Tuscan Kitchen, will serve as the pre-ride-and-walk registration site as well as the after-party host location. This year, there will also be an alternate 5K walk on the Rail Trail.
Pinkerton Academy names executive officers, trustees
DERRY — Pinkerton Academy, the largest high school in the state and one of the largest independent academies in the nation, announced the recent election of executive officers and trustees for the 2019-2020 school year. The following trustees will serve in executive officer positions: Dr. William A. Nevious, president; Mark A. Wright, first vice president; Bonnie Eckerman, second vice president; Kimberly Smith, secretary; Adam Mead (non-trustee), treasurer; Mark Lalibert, assistant treasurer.
The following individuals will also continue to serve on the Board of Trustees for the 2019-2020 school year: E. Wayne Bolen, Harry E. Burnham Jr., Timothy Butterfield, Scott Copeland, Thomas Hong, Edwin Karjala, Brenda Keith, Joanne McHugh, William Newcomb, and Sandra Truebe.
Pinkerton Academy is governed by a Board of Trustees of up to 18 members who serve without pay. By contract, each sending town is represented on the board by a minimum of one trustee. Pinkerton serves as the high school of record for the communities of Auburn, Candia, Chester, Derry, Hampstead, and Hooksett.
Library hosts stage show
LONDONDERRY — Hampstead Stage Company comes to Leach Library for a performance on Wednesday, July 31, 11 a.m. The show, “Stories in the Stars,” will offer stories about constellations and space. The interactive show also features stories of wind, sun and the moon. Call the library at 603-432-1127 to register.