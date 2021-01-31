LONDONDERRY — It was another opportunity for those wanting to give a special gift during challenging times.
With many organizations offering American Red Cross blood drives this winter, the Londonderry Police Department jumped on the donation bandwagon, hosting a drive at Londonderry High on Jan. 29.
Donors from all over the region came out to the high school cafeteria to give blood.
During the month of February, several area towns and organizations will host blood drives. All blood types are welcome.
The American Red Cross reports that every month, there are upwards of 16,000 blood drives held, with over 73,000 people helped through blood donations.
In this area, the month of February will be busy with the following blood drives planned: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main St.; Thursday, Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Orchard Christian Fellowship, 136 Pillsbury Road, Londonderry; Thursday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham; Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1 to 6 p.m. at the Londonderry Lions Hall, 256 Mammoth Road, and Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mark's Church, 15 South Road, Londonderry.
To learn more or to make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcross.org.