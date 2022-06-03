SALEM, N.H. — The owners of Westgate Arms -- a 288-unit apartment complex -- have postponed the eviction of hundreds of tenants and renovations of 12 apartment buildings after hearing about tenants’ struggles with the skyrocketing rental market.
Eviction notices were recently posted on the doors of all 24 units of the building located at 25 Hampshire St., stating that everyone needed to get out by Aug. 15, starting a 90-day timer. Word spread that the other 11 buildings in the apartment complex would be next.
Last Tuesday, about 50 people gathered at St. David's Episcopal Church in Salem to express their displeasure about the sudden announcement.
Hosted by Isaiah 58, a local nonprofit organization, the forum was attended by tenants, their school-aged children, local and state leaders, school counselors, church leaders from nearby communities, and prominent local builder Steven Lewis.
Also present was Andrea Brown, senior vice president of operations at Gilbert G. Campbell Real Estate, the Lowell-based company that owns the apartment complex.
As a result of what they heard at the meeting and due to backlash in the media, a new letter from property management, distributed to all 288 households Friday, begins: “You spoke and we listened.”
The new deadline for the first group of residents to leave their premises is Jan. 15, 2023.
“No one is required to vacate their unit until their building is about to be renovated,” the letter goes on. “In almost all cases, residents have between eight months and two years until their building has its turn.”
According to management, many of the units at Westgate Arms still have original cabinets, bathrooms and plumbing, dating back to 1967.
The work to be done requires frequent, and at times prolonged, interruptions to electric, water and sewer services.
The renovated units will have new kitchens, baths and finishes. Common areas and entryways will be updated, and a new, modern video intercom system will be installed.
“To minimize the inconvenience and give as much notice as possible to residents, we have chosen to do one or two buildings at a time,” the letter states.
The letter goes on to say Westgate Arms residents will have first access to the new units, before they are advertised to non-residents.
After harsh criticism about the re-application process, the new note clarified that application fees will be waived for existing residents, “but we will need to go through the normal application process to ensure that they can afford the new rents."
Financial incentives to move out sooner have been doubled, now between $500 and $1,000 depending on move-out dates.
The letter promises “timely refund of security deposits.”
The improved two-bedroom apartments will be offered at a monthly rent in the range of $1,610 to $1,680, depending on location within a building.
One-bedroom apartments will be in the range of $1,425 to $1,480. Studios will be approximately $1,200.
Those price points were previously unknown despite tenants being given the option to return after the work was done.
“We are pleased to offer the residents of 25 Hampshire the newly renovated apartments at a substantial discount from rents found in equivalent units at other communities,” according to the letter.
Heat, water and sewer will still be included. Those interested in a 12-month lease, in order to lock in their new rent, will be able to sign one.
That’s not typical for Westgate Arms or other properties owned by Gilbert G. Campbell Real Estate.
As it stands, tenants pay rent month-to-month with the understanding that prices can be increased or an agreement terminated with only 30 days' notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.