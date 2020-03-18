CONCORD – As the economy shutters to stop amid the spread of the new coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu has expanded access to unemployment benefits.
Sununu said the state is “breaking down barriers and wait times and expanding access to unemployment benefits,” meaning anyone unable to work or who has reduced hours because of COVID-19 will have access to unemployment benefits.
Workers' whose places of employment have closed or whose hours have been altered because of COVID-19, like restaurant workers, are eligible for benefits under the governor's new emergency orders.
The typical waiting period to receive unemployment benefits has been suspended, because of the governor's orders.
Benefits for unemployment insurance is paid for by federal and state taxes. The passage of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act is bringing $1 billion in grants to the Granite State to expand unemployment benefits, Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement.
What are the benefits?
An unemployed worker's weekly benefit amounts (WBA) is calculated as a percentage of income.
The minimum weekly benefit is $32 a week for a person who has made $2,800 in the past year. The maximum weekly benefit someone can collect is $427.
In New Hampshire, the average amount of weekly benefits is $339.17, according to the state's website.
People can collect unemployment for up to 26 weeks, according to current laws.
New Hampshire's unemployment benefits have not increased since 2007.
As the governor is expanding benefits, state lawmakers like state Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, have written to the him asking to increase the minimum weekly benefit amounts to $250 a week.
"Many lower-wage workers will not be able to afford to live off of the $100 or $150 per week they will receive in unemployment," Feltes wrote. "This is particularly true of tipped workers in our restaurants and bars who are now shutting down. These are families who are already living paycheck to paycheck and $100 or so a week just won’t cut it. I’d respectfully ask you to consider lifting the minimum weekly benefit amount, from $32 per week to $250 per week, so that no worker receives less than $1,000 per month."
How to apply?
You can apply online or in-person. There are 12 unemployment offices across the state. In Rockingham County, there are offices in Salem and Portsmouth.
If you want to apply in person, the Department of Employment Security asks that you call your local office first if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, have tested positive for the virus or have traveled out of the country recently.
The Salem office can be reached at (603) 893-9185. To find out more information or apply online visit nhes.nh.gov.