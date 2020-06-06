What's next for Derry charter school

DERRY — For the past several years, the Next Charter School has offered an alternative way of learning for high school students.
Now, officials say it's time to grow.
Next director Joe Crawford came before the Derry School Board recently, offering a look at a proposal to expand the Next space.
New added space would allow the Next mission to continue to flourish and provide the best education possible or students, Crawford said.
The charter school opened in the fall of 2013, and is housed at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School. Next also has an agreement with the Derry Cooperative School District.
The school offers students an alternative way to learn in a classroom setting, and also forges relationships between students and area businesses and other areas where internships, or capstone, learning initiatives can thrive.
That includes presentations, classroom requirements and a journey to learn at all different paces, depending on each particular student.
For many of the students, that unique, individualized learning environment offered not only the small classes and personalized learning plans, but a capstone program, a field-based internship sending students out into positions in area businesses to work in a real-world environment in addition to attaining regular high school requirements for graduation.
The current Next space at Hood is the third location for the school since its inception. Next originally started at Hood in the space now occupied by the Derry Early Education Program, or DEEP. Then, the school moved to West Running Brook Middle School for its 2014-2015 school year.
The school returned to a newly renovated space at Hood in the former technology education area in the lower level of the building — the oldest section of the school built in the 1950s.
The new planned space is old locker room space that is currently used as storage for old furniture and technology equipment. Once renovated, the space would offer four new classrooms and offices for the Next staff and students, Crawford said. A handicapped accessible bathroom is also part of the plan.
Most class sizes at Next are kept at about 14 or 15 students, but space is also needed for more "makerspace" opportunities for hands-on learning and projects in various subjects, Crawford said.
The project could break ground in early to mid-June and be completed by August, Crawford added.
Crawford, along with Justin Krieger, served as the original Next co-directors, coming to the charter school after serving as Derry middle school assistant principals prior to that. Krieger then left Next to take the principal job at West Running Brook.
The first year welcomed 30 students in the inaugural classes. The school now has 75 students.
Crawford said that number is a good one for the upcoming year, but additional numbers could be considered in the future.
"I don't anticipate us getting much bigger," Crawford said.
Crawford added Next has 17 students graduating from the program this year.
The board approved the expansion plan and will review the agreement between Next and the school district as to any updates to lease payments or other space issues.