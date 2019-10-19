SALEM, N.H. — Business partners Jake Bosse and Tony Hajjar have been running a breast cancer fundraiser at their gym, Drive Custom Fit, for the past four years.
The gym’s community has embraced the events, raising tens of thousands of dollars over the years, Bosse said.
This year is different and more personal for Bosse. His mom, Rosalie Piemonte, was diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer and is receiving treatment.
Supporting his mom during the past few months has given Bosse a different view of helping people with breast cancer. Instead of money from the gym's fundraiser going to national research organizations as in previous years, proceeds from Drive Custom Fit’s breast cancer event instead will go to Tough Warrior Princesses, an Amesbury-based nonprofit.
Tough Warrior Princesses raises money for cancer research, and works in the North Shore area to educate the public on the need to find a cure. It also provides support to women and their families affected by cancer.
Bosse found out about Tough Warrior Princesses the day after his mom got her first treatment when he went to visit her and saw a stranger at her home.
“After your first chemotherapy (treatment) it’s hard to put a smile on your face, but my mom was smiling with this stranger in her kitchen,” Bosse said, describing a basket filled with skin care items, food and a gift certificate for a massage that the visiting woman had brought.
“The baskets are loaded with things that women (undergoing treatment) would need, things that would make them more comfortable,” Bosse said.
The woman from Tough Warrior Princesses was a breast cancer survivor herself, and was able to speak with Piemonte about her experience and offer comfort and camaraderie, he said.
Knowing his gym's event, which happened Saturday, would raise more than $10,000 as it has in previous years, Bosse spoke with Patty Mellon, one of the co-founders of Tough Warrior Princesses, about the possibility of her group receiving the money raised. Mellon welcomed the partnership, which will allow her group expand its basket program, Bosse said.
Bosse is thankful for his gym’s community, which has been there for him and his family as his mother receives cancer treatments. He’s excited to see the hundreds of gym members dawned in pink workout gear, exercising together to raise money for Tough Warrior Princesses.
The fundraiser takes lots of work to plan, but Bosse said it’s worth it.
“It’s amazing how the universe works sometimes,'' he said. "Through the hardships with my mom, we were able to create this partnership with this amazing generous organization. We are more excited this year than ever because we found a local organization that makes such a difference. I strongly feel that people should take steps to help their community, and as small business owners we have the ability to be a catalyst for change in our communities.”