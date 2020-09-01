When life gives you lemons, support your local police

WINDHAM — A cool sip of lemonade on a hot, summer day offered some sizzling perks for local police, thanks to two sisters wanting to make a difference.
Siblings Sienna and Gianna Gattinella, ages 12 and 10, respectively, raised $180 by selling lemonade and cookies from their home on Buckhide Road recently.
It was a great showing for a day's work, Sienna said, adding the sisters made three pitchers of lemonade and sold several dozens of cookies to support the police in their community.
The money was presented to Windham Police Capt. Mike Caron at the police station on Fellows Road.
It was for a good cause.
"I feel like they work so hard during COVID," Sienna said. "A lot of businesses shut down, but they keep on working."
Parents Jack and Dana Gattinella are very proud of their daughters.
"They did it on their own," Dana said.
It's not the first time the sisters have worked to raise money for a good cause. Last summer, they set up a lemonade stand to support animals in need. Gianna mentioned they also helped support a classmate in need after a fire.
The most recent lemonade venture had added safety measures in place.
"We put gloves on, put cookies in bags and twisted them up," Sienna said. "We also had masks and hand sanitizer."
The police deserved the help, the sisters said.
"They are a big help to us, always in our school," Sienna said, "making sure we are safe."
For Caron, it's an incredible showing of support.
"And to think of us and do this, we can't thank you enough," he told the sisters.
Caron added he would let the family know what the money would be spent on. Sienna suggested maybe buying more masks to help.
Dana said she talks to her daughters about the police and how important they are to a community. And given all the news about what's going on in the world, supporting local law enforcement was a great way to help.
"I'm proud of them," she said. "A lot of people out there help us and it's important to understand."