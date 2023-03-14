The weather forecast was dismal heading into Tuesday's municipal elections, but the cold, snow and wintry elements didn't deter faithful voters who came out to consider town and school budgets and a big list of spending plans.
With dozens of communities around the state already calling it quits by Monday and postponing elections, others kept the schedule on track, with officials and volunteers doing all they could to make voters' experience at the polls a safe one.
Londonderry made the call by 1:30 p.m. Monday to keep the election schedule intact, but urged people who wanted to cast absentee ballots to get to Town Hall.
Londonderry Town Moderator Jonathan Kipp said Monday the response will be extra vigilant to keep voters safe.
"All departments are on extra alert and are ready to respond as needs arise," Kipp said.
Tuesday morning, he said, candidates running for office were invited to come inside the polling place at the high school gym lobby to stay out of the storm.
But candidate supporters were to remain outside.
Incumbent Town Councilor Joe Green, running for another three-year term, said once his supporters arrived, he would be heading outside to stand with them in a show of Election Day solidarity.
"I'll go outside with my supporters," Green said.
Londonderry processed about 500 absentee ballots Monday, but Assistant Town Moderator Cindi Rice Conley said many others like to vote in person.
"We had a line at 6 a.m.," she said. "They come early before it gets too bad."
Derry's election also went on as planned with all four voting districts heading to Calvary Bible Church to cast ballots.
Town Clerk Tina Guilford said absentee ballot voting was fast and furious on Monday, with about 300 absentee ballots cast by voters not wanting to weather Tuesday's storm.
The ballots in communities had something for everyone, from school and municipal spending plans to long lists of warrant articles dealing with other ways to spend money — public safety, education, road maintenance and how to handle town jobs like town treasurer and police chief.
With the weather turning sour quickly on Tuesday, many voters posted on social media that they always want to vote in person, but many did take advantage of the absentee ballot option to make sure their votes counted.
Several communities, including Derry and Hampstead, had postponed previous election days, most recently back in 2017 due to a storm.
