WINDHAM — Windham Academy Public Charter School hosts a summer fundraiser on Saturday, July 20, 2 to 6 p.m. at Club 14 in Windham. Tickets are $15 per child or $25 per adult and include entry to the club, appetizers, and two hours of unlimited virtual reality golf and games. Half of all of ticket sales from the fundraiser will directly benefit Windham Academy.
New Hampshire public charter schools like Windham Academy typically receive less than half the funding of traditional public schools. As a result, Windham Academy relies on fundraisers, donations and volunteers to supplement funding the educations of its students. Funds from the summer fundraiser will help the school as it continues construction of its new building on campus at 1 Industrial Drive in Windham. For more information and tickets to Windham Academy’s summer fundraiser, visit windhamacademy.net.
Girls on the Run seeks sites for fall season
Girls on the Run of New Hampshire is currently accepting new sites for the fall 2019 season. The site registration deadline is July 26. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that teaches key life skills to girls in third through eighth grade through dynamic discussions and fun games that creatively integrate running.
Inspire girls in your area to be joyful, healthy and confident by bringing Girls on the Run to your local school or community facility. Each site must have a minimum of two volunteer coaches, a safe space for physical activity, and be able to provide an outdoor meeting location.
At each site, volunteer coaches lead teams of 8-15 girls through research-based curricula that include lessons on confidence, treating others with care and contributing to the community. During the 10-week program, girls complete a community service project and become physically and emotionally prepared to participate in a celebratory 5K event.
To learn more about starting a new Girls on the Run site, visit girlsontherunnh.org/Start-Site or contact Betsy Cissel at betsy.cissel@girlsontherun.org.
Derry golf tournament seeks players, sponsors
DERRY — The Gilbert H. Hood and West Running Brook middle schools' Parent Teacher Student associations are seeking players and sponsors for the third annual golf tournament fundraiser, set for Friday, Aug. 9, at Overlook Golf Club in Hollis. The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds raised from this annual tournament will be used to purchase supplemental technology, equipment, and enrichment programming to enhance teacher instruction and improve student learning.
The golf tournament fee includes greens fees with cart, barbeque lunch and registration gifts. Golfers can sign up as individuals or foursomes. Betley Chevrolet in Derry is sponsoring a Hole-In-One contest for a chance to win a car. For player or sponsorship information, call 603-432-1224.
State backpack drive underway
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education launched its fourth annual backpack drive to make it easier for Granite State students to go back to school in the fall. The department is asking people to donate new backpacks for students of all ages from now through Aug. 16. Drop off the new backpacks at the Department of Education, 101 Pleasant St. in Concord. The backpacks will be given to school nurses across the state, who will distribute them to students in need.
“Sending kids back to school can be a big out-of-pocket expense for New Hampshire families,” said Diana Fenton, who has organized the backpack drive for the department for the past four years. “This is a great way for us to help ensure that New Hampshire students are ready to learn when they go back to school.”
In its first year, the backpack drive collected 170 backpacks. Last year, that grew to more than 500. For more information, contact Diana Fenton at 603-271-3189 or diana.fenton@doe.nh.gov.
Hampstead Garden Club holds walk fundraiser
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Garden Club holds a garden walk on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gardens include a historic rose garden and a farm, mixing vegetables and perennials. A few of the gardens include special features like a waterfall and a koi pond.
Light refreshments will be available at two of the properties, and club members will be present to answer your questions.
As an extra treat, you'll have a chance to tour a renovated, magnificent Victorian home on Main Street — a showplace with the feel of an old estate — enhanced with gorgeous plantings.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 each and are available from club members and at the Hampstead Public Library. Visit hampsteadgarden.org, or contact HGC@hampsteadgarden.org.
Atkinson commission holds nature walks
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Conservation will hold two guided walks on the third Saturdays in July and August, starting at 9 a.m.
On July 20, the walk will be to the Woodlock trails with Pete McVay, an expert on birds and other things. The Woodlock trail features both the "Indian Rock" and a mixture of woods and the Hovey Meadow pond.
On Aug. 17, walkers will be led to the Sawyer Town Forest by Greg Jordan from the University of New Hampshire's Cooperative Extension, an expert on invasive plants and tree identification. Sawyer is Atkinson’s largest town forest, containing a diverse population of fields and trees.
For more information or directions, please contact Paul Wainwright at conservation@atkinson-nh.gov.
Rotary hosts blood drive
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Rotary Club, in partnership with the American Red Cross, hosts a blood drive on Tuesday, July 23, 2 to 7 p.m. at a new location, the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road. Last year’s one-day drive netted 130 pints of blood and Rotarians hope to exceed that amount this year. No appointment is necessary for anyone wishing to donate, but if appointments are requested, call the Red Cross at 603-370-8568.