WINDHAM — A 72-year-old North Andover woman faces several charges after crashing her car into a parked state police cruiser on Interstate 93, according to police.
According to a press release from New Hampshire State Police Troop D, the crash happened Thursday at approximately 3:22 p.m., when Sharen Marcus, traveling southbound in the right lane near Windham, crashed her 2012 Ford Focus into the parked cruiser within the right brake-down lane.
The cruiser was on a construction detail in the area south of Exit 3 on I-93 and had all its emergency lights activated, according to police.
The state trooper and Marcus were both transported to area hospitals to be evaluated. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
During the crash investigation, officials learned that Marcus' license was under suspension and she was also driving a car with an invalid license plate, according to police.
Marcus faces charges of operating without a valid license, misuse of plates and reckless operation.
Windham Fire and Rescue, Salem Fire Department, Windham Police Department, Hillsboro County Sheriff Office, and New Hampshire Department of Transportation were all on scene to assist as the interstate was closed during the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Sgt. G. De Luca at 603-223-8830.