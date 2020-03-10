WINDHAM — Voters approved a $55 million school operating budget Tuesday and also said yes to supporting repairs to the historic Searles School and Chapel.
But residents said no to approving a $9.5 million water project that required a 60% majority vote to pass, but only got about 31% of voter approval.
Tuesday’s election drew about 2,788 voters to the polls at Windham High to consider both town and school district budgets, warrant articles and town and school district officials.
In addition to approving the school budget, voters also approved the town’s $16 million operating budget and a long list of warrant articles.
Town articles approved by voters, in addition to the operating budget included $300,000 to support Searles School and Chapel; $50,000 for a new rescue tool for the Fire Department; $50,000 to support the Town Common Beautification project, and $65,000 to repair the police station roof.
Voters also approved bringing keno games to town, approved a long list of Planning Board amendments and also approved several collective bargaining agreements.
Voters also sent an incumbent selectman back to the board, giving incumbent Bruce Breton 1,514 votes, along with Jennifer Simmons who took top tallies with 1,812 votes, earning the second open seat. Candidate Steven Pawlyk took 732 votes and Matthew Rounds took 449 votes.
Others winning town jobs in uncontested races included Barbara Coish for Trustee of the Cemetery with 2,210 votes; Peter Griffin winning another two years as town moderator with 2,270 votes, and Roy Dennehy for Supervisor of the Checklist, taking 2,044 votes.
For the two open Planning Board seats, Ruth-Ellen Post earned 1,356 votes and Jacob Cross won 1,282. Paul Gosselin took 902 votes.
For the Zoning Board, Nicholas Shea ran uncontested and earned 2,047 votes for three-year term; Neelima Gogumall also ran uncontested for the two-year Zoning Board spot and got 2,110 votes.
On the school side, incumbent School Board candidate Rob Breton came out on top with 1,882 votes along with Samuel Falsetti with 1,415 votes, taking the two open spots. A third candidate and former board member Daniel Popovici-Muller won 1,186 votes.
Many voters entering the polls had with children in tow as the school district had no school on election day.
Children were able to do their own voting while at the polls, to choose party themes and other activities at their respective schools.
Election officials reported a 26.9% turnout on Tuesday.