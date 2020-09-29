WINDHAM — It will be a weightlifting challenge to lift spirits and support those battling cancer.
American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink of New Hampshire candidate Tae Kang hosts a Life for a Cure event on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m.
The event will be held at the Massage Chi Holistic and Fitness Center, 63 Range Road, #300.
Kang is the founder and owner of the center and as part of the benefit, will begin lifting weights for 24 hours straight, with a goal of lifting 4.5 million pounds. He also hopes to break two world records.
Real Men Wear Pink of New Hampshire is joining male business and community leaders together for benefit events, hoping to make an impact on the fight against breast cancer.
Candidates are asked to wear pink every day in October with a suggested fundraising goal of $2,500 for events.
Tae Kang will be accepting donations up until the weight-lifting event Oct. 3.
Breast cancer affects thousands of men every year, statistics show, along with thousands more of their mothers, wives, daughters, sisters and friends.
Funds raised support the American Cancer Society's breast cancer research, help provide free, comprehensive information and support, and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.
To sponsor this event, contact Chelsea Paradore at chelsea.paradore@cancer.org or call 603-471-4148. To learn more about Real Men Wear Pink and other efforts across New Hampshire, visit RealMenWearPinkACS.org/NewHampshire.