WINDHAM — The Salem Animal Rescue League and the town’s Recreation Department held a Howl-O-Ween Doggie Costume Parade Saturday as part of Harvest Fest.
The parade was held in memory of Belinda and Ralph Sinclair, “who will always be remembered for making a difference in animals’ lives,” according to a press release.
The parade started at 10 a.m. and was followed by Harvest Fest, which ran from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Griffin Park on Range Road.
It was free and open to the public. The day culminated with trick or treating from 3-4 p.m.
