Windham grad to join Naval Academy

WINDHAM — Rohan Rai, a member of the Windham High School Class of 2021 will be inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy at the end of June.
He will be part of the academy's Class of 2025 and will begin six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy's "plebe," or freshman class. Last year, the Academy received more than 16,000 applications for the Class of 2025.
During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet or music and restricted access to cellphones, only allowed to make three calls during the six-week Plebe Summer session.
The summer program is designed to help plebes prepare for the first academic year at the Naval Academy and the years to follow.
During the summer training, the new midshipmen will learn basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. Other training includes moral, mental, physical, or professional development and team-building skills.
Upon graduation, midshipmen can earn a bachelor's degree in a choice of 25 different subjects and go on to serve at leave five years as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.