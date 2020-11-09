WINDHAM — High School students here returned to a fully remote model of learning Monday, as coronavirus challenges again affect the school district.
In a statement released Sunday, Windham Superintendent Richard Langlois announced the move to remote learning, due to two new positive cases of COVID-19 reported within the student population.
"Due to the complexity of high school traveling schedules and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to move to a full remote model for all high school students effective Monday," the superintendent said in a statement.
There are two total active cases of coronavirus in the school community, Langois, said, with one at Golden Brook School and one positive case at the high school.
"The individuals who have tested positive for COVID-10 and their identified close contacts were contacted and will adhere to the required isolation (for those who are sick) or quarantine (for those who were exposed) time," Langlois said in his statement.
Langlois said the cases don't appear to be connected.
This newest move to the all-remote model for the high school follows virus concerns right before the scheduled new year began in September, with several high school students testing positive and then more elementary students also testing positive.
Last month, Langlois had announced that as of Oct. 6, the School Board had adopted a hybrid cohort scheduling plan through the month of December.
"If the district is in a situation where it is safe to resume full in-person learning or we have to revert to a full remote model, the board will look to make the appropriate adjustments to the existing schedule," Langlois wrote in a statement last month.
Langlois said moving the high school now to full remote will give the state an opportunity to complete the needed contact tracing protocols and procedures safely.
"We will take guidance from the N.H. DHHS and communicate with the community when they suggest our high school students are able to safely return to the hybrid learning model," Langlois said in his statement.
Golden Brook School, Windham Center School and Windham Middle School will continue with the current hybrid learning model.
Langlois said the district will continue to keep the community informed of any adjustments or changes in that plan.