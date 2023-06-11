WINDHAM, N.H. — Windham High School celebrated its Class of 2023 with a commencement ceremony on Friday, June 9.
Serving as grand marshals for the ceremony were Finnian Roach and Kavi Patel, Class of 2024 president and vice president, respectively,
Diplomas were handed out to 265 graduates during the ceremony.
Student leaders also had wisdom and memories to share with fellow graduates, including Valedictorian Rebecca Senior and Salutatorian Alyssa Wan.
The commencement address came from the Class of 2012’s CJay DiPrima, who offered the graduating students his inspirational story about beating cancer a decade ago and how his vision to run the Boston Marathon came true this past April.
DiPrima ran the annual race to honor Massachusetts General Hospital and its pediatric cancer care and survivors.
Following the ceremony, graduates continued the celebration with the annual First Night tradition that began at 11 p.m., and ended the following morning at 5 a.m., including a night of games, food, music, prizes and friendship.
