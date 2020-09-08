WINDHAM — Windham High will be starting the year remotely due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, Superintendent Richard Langlois announced Tuesday night.
Earlier Tuesday, the superintendent said three Windham High student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, and canceled sports and tryouts at the school until further notice.
In a Facebook post around 8:30 p.m., Langlois said "several additional confirmed positive COVID cases within our WHS student body were reported by DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) after hours."
According to the superintendent, the school was advised by DHHS to move all high school students to remote learning for the remainder of the week.
The district provided no further information, including how many additional positive cases of COVID-19 were at the school, or what team or teams the students may be on.
According to DHHS Tuesday night, Windham has 12 active cases of COVID-19, up from one to four active cases Monday.
Langlois also canceled the Career and Technical Education program at the high school until further notice.
However, he said plans for Windham students to return to the middle and elementary schools will continue this week.
The Windham School District plans to start the year Wednesday with a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning. Students will attend in-person classes every other day.
Parents can call the Windham School District's COVID-19 resource line at 603-845-1566 with questions.